US judge inclined to allow 3 key calls at Gupta trial

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 16 U.S. prosecutors in the insider
trading trial of former Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble board
member Rajat Gupta won a judge's tentative approval on Wednesday
to present three telephone call recordings between his onetime
friend and convicted hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam and two
traders.
Gupta, the most prominent corporate figure indicted in a
U.S. government crackdown on insider trading at hedge funds in
recent years, goes on trial on Monday in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan charged with being in a conspiracy with Rajaratnam.
The Galleon Group hedge fund founder was convicted a year ago on
evidence largely based on court-approved wiretaps of his phones.
In making a pre-trial ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District
Judge Jed Rakoff emphasized it was not final.
Rakoff said the three calls in September and October 2008
"are admissible subject to connection in furtherance of the
alleged conspiracy between Mr. Gupta and Mr Rajaratnam."
The judge said the government runs the risk that, if the
connection is not made, there is potential for a mistrial.
During the trial, Gupta's lawyers have the right to ask the
judge to exclude government evidence.
Federal prosecutors accuse the former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc and McKinsey & Co global head of giving Rajaratnam
information from Goldman and Procter & Gamble Co board
meetings in 2007 and 2008. In addition to sitting on the Goldman
board, Gupta also was a director at P&G.
Gupta denies the charges.
The three phone calls the government wants admitted at trial
were between Rajaratnam and two of his employees in which he
makes references to receiving tips about Goldman. There are no
recordings of phone conversations between Gupta and Rajaratnam
on the dates at issue - Sept. 23 and on Oct. 23, 2008.
Gupta's lawyers argue that the evidence against him is
circumstantial. Main defense lawyer Gary Naftalis argued that
toll records show brief phone connections between the men.
"There may not even have been a conversation," Naftalis said
in court on Wednesday. "We are dealing with speculation upon
speculation here."
Gupta, 63, is charged with five counts of securities fraud
and one count of conspiracy. He says he lost money investing
with Rajaratnam and that as many as four other Goldman personnel
could have tipped off Galleon. Gupta could face up to 25 years
in prison if convicted.
Rajaratnam, 53, is serving an 11-year prison sentence, the
longest handed down in an insider-trading case in the United
States.
Prosecutors say Gupta gave Rajaratnam advance knowledge of a
$5 billion investment in Goldman by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc at the height of the 2008
financial crisis, Goldman's surprise fourth-quarter 2008 loss,
and P&G's quarterly earnings in late January 2009.
The government also accused Gupta of providing non-public
information about Smucker's acquisition of Folgers from P&G in
June 2008.
The case is USA v. Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.