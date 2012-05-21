UPDATE 4-Flurry of arguments start Gupta insider-trading trial

* Ex-Goldman director Rajat Gupta denies charges
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, May 21 Former Goldman Sachs
director Rajat Gupta "threw away his duties" by divulging bank
secrets to hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, a U.S. prosecutor
said at the start of Gupta's insider-trading trial on Monday.
The defense punched back that the government had no direct
evidence.
Gupta, 63, once a boldface name in business and charity
circles, is the most prominent corporate executive charged in a
U.S. government crackdown on insider trading in recent years.
Galleon Group founder Rajaratnam, an erstwhile friend and
business associate of Gupta, was convicted of insider trading a
year ago and is serving an 11-year prison term.
Gesturing with his left arm toward Gupta in a Manhattan
federal courtroom, prosecutor Reed Brodsky said the case "is
about this man" and "how he violated his duties and abused his
position as a corporate insider."
As Brodksy delivered his opening argument to the jury, Gupta
stared at him, barely moving in his seat at the defense table.
His wife, Anita, and their four adult daughters sat in the front
row, also absorbed by the proceedings.
During his turn at the podium, Gupta's lawyer Gary Naftalis
painted a very different picture of Gupta, who was born in India
and attended Harvard Business School before heading to McKinsey
& Co management consultancy.
Naftalis repeatedly told the jury that there was "no real,
hard, direct evidence" against him despite 10 months of FBI
wiretaps on Rajaratnam's phones in 2008 and 2009.
"Rajaratnam had sources all over town giving him
information. He even had sources at Goldman Sachs," Naftalis
told the 12-member jury, which includes a nurse, an elementary
teacher, and two executives.
The trial is expected to last three to four weeks. The
government will call its first witnesses on Tuesday.
One of the legal challenges for prosecutors in the trial is
to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Gupta was Rajaratnam's
source for a host of secrets while serving on the boards of
Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble between March 2007 and
January 2009. They also have to prove Gupta benefited.
FALLING OUT
Naftalis argued in his 45-minute opening statement that
Gupta had no reason to illegally spill corporate secrets to
Rajaratnam, someone "he felt lost him a lot of money and
betrayed him." The men had a falling out in 2008 and Gupta lost
all $10 million of an investment with Galleon funds.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brodsky told the jury that Gupta and
Rajaratnam were invested together in a fund called Voyager
Capital Partners for several years. He said while they went
their separate ways "that doesn't undo what happened."
Gupta faces a possible maximum prison term of 25 years if he
is convicted on the charges of securities fraud and conspiracy.
Goldman will play a key role at the trial. One of the
government's core allegations is that Gupta tipped Rajaratnam to
a $5 billion investment by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc in Goldman during the 2008 financial
crisis and Goldman's surprise fourth-quarter loss that year.
Brodsky told the jury it would hear evidence that on Sept.
23, 2008, Gupta called Rajaratnam 16 seconds after a special
Goldman board meeting approved the $5 billion investment.
Rajaratnam then ordered his traders to buy Goldman stock,
prosecutors contend. The investment boost to Goldman was not
made public or known to ordinary investors until after the
market closed that day, Brodsky said.
"It was against the rules for Gupta or anyone else who knew
to tell anyone else about it," Brodsky said in his statement.
Goldman has not been charged with any wrongdoing.
Before the jury was seated, Brodsky told Judge Jed Rakoff
that the government plans to call former Goldman banker Byron
Trott, a long-time Buffett confidant, and William George, a
director at the investment bank since 2002, as witnesses this
week.
Other witnesses who could take the stand during the trial
include Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, who testified
for the government at the Rajaratnam trial and said Gupta
breached his fiduciary duty to the investment bank.
The case is USA v. Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.