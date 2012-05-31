UPDATE 2-Gupta trial: Closet call and promotional fund meetings

* Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein to testify at trial
* Gupta and Galleon manager met potential investors in UAE
* Goldman executive says made call in closet for secrecy
* Gupta denies charges he gave Rajaratnam inside tips
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, May 31 To convict former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta of insider trading,
prosecutors must convince the jury he benefited from his
relationship with Raj Rajaratnam, the now-imprisoned hedge fund
manager he is accused of tipping.
On Thursday, the prosecution put on the witness stand a
former marketing manager at Rajaratnam's Galleon Group who
testified that he participated in meetings in the United Arab
Emirates with Gupta to promote Galleon funds to potential
investors.
The jurors in the U.S. District Court trial in New York were
also given another glimpse into the secrecy of one of the
corporate deals at the center of case. A Goldman Sachs executive
said he made a critical telephone call from a janitor's closet
during a New York Yankees baseball game.
"I introduced him the way he was introduced to me, the new
chairman of Galleon International," Ayad Alhadi, the former
Galleon managing director of marketing, testified.
He said he and Gupta attended meetings with banks and
pension funds on March 31 and April 1, 2008, in Abu Dhabi.
Asked by prosecutor Reed Brodsky whether Gupta said anything
about Rajaratnam in the meetings, Alhadi said: "Yes ... it was a
positive opinion of his investment capabilities."
According to prosecutors, Rajaratnam appointed Gupta
chairman of Galleon International in 2008 and awarded him an
ownership stake. But under questioning later by a defense
lawyer, Robin Wilcox, Alhadi said he "never received notice that
it was consummated."
Gupta, 63, has pleaded not guilty to charges of providing
Rajaratnam with boardroom secrets between March 2007 and January
2009 while he was a director at Goldman Sachs and Procter &
Gamble Co. His lawyers say the government's case is
circumstantial and speculative and that Gupta had nothing to
gain financially by giving inside stock tips to Rajaratnam, his
onetime friend and business associate.
The defense also says the two men had a falling-out in 2008.
Rajaratnam was convicted a year ago and is serving an 11-year
prison term.
During a jury break, Brodsky told the judge that Goldman
Sachs Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein would testify at
the trial, most likely next week. Blankfein testified at
Rajaratnam's trial in March last year, telling jurors that Gupta
violated his duties of confidentiality by discussing aspects of
a June 2008 Goldman board meeting with Rajaratnam. Their phone
conversation was secretly-recorded by the FBI.
Last week at the Gupta trial, Goldman director Bill George
testified that he had declined Gupta's invitation to invest in a
fund called New Silk Route that Gupta founded with Rajaratnam.
On Thursday, another witness from Goldman testified for the
prosecution. Stephen Pierce, a managing director, said he sought
out a janitor's closet at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 21, 2008, to
secure confidentiality when a management committee meeting was
convened at short notice.
It was among the crucial and secret discussions during the
financial crisis when Goldman decided it needed to raise as much
as $10 billion, Pierce testified. Two days later, renowned
investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
injected $5 billion into Goldman, a major boost for the
investment bank.
"It was extremely confidential," Pierce said on the witness
stand.
One of the charges against Gupta is that he told Rajaratnam
within minutes of the Goldman board approving the investment and
the fund manager hurriedly ordered his traders to buy the stock
.
A spokesman for Goldman was not immediately available for
comment on Blankfien. Goldman is not accused of any wrongdoing.
GUPTA-RAJARATNAM INVESTMENTS
Through Alhadi's testimony, prosecutors want to further
their argument that, because Gupta and Rajaratnam had tens of
millions of dollars invested together, it stands to reason that
Gupta benefited.
In other evidence last week, the government played an FBI
wiretap of the two men discussing their investments in July
2008.
Gupta and Rajaratnam had numerous business dealings
together, according to court documents. From 2003 to August
2005, Gupta had money invested in at least two different Galleon
offshore funds through an offshore entity that Gupta created.
The two men formed a fund called Voyager Capital Partners.
Gupta put in $10 million and Rajaratnam $40 million. Certain
Voyager assets were invested in Galleon hedge funds and Galleon
International had $1 billion by the end of 2007.
To convict Gupta of insider trading, the jury must be
convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he breached his
fiduciary duties and that he did it intentionally and in
anticipation of at least some modest benefit in return.
The trial started on May 21 and is expected to last three
weeks.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.