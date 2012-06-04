Goldman CEO testifies at Gupta insider trial

* Rajat Gupta on trial in New York
* Goldman's Lloyd Blankfein takes stand for prosecution
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, June 4 Lloyd Blankfein, the chief
executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, told jurors at the
insider-trading trial of one of the bank's former directors that
"all parts" of a 2008 board meeting the two attended were
confidential.
"If something is discussed in a board meeting, it is
confidential," Blankfein said, when asked about a June 2008
board meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, that he and defendant
Rajat Gupta both attended. "All parts of it were confidential."
Blankfein took the stand at the Manhattan federal court
trial of Gupta, the second time in 14 months that the Goldman
leader has been a star government witness at a major
insider-trading trial. Last year, he testified at the trial of
Raj Rajaratnam, the now-imprisoned hedge fund manager whom Gupta
is accused of tipping with some of Goldman's most guarded
secrets.
Blankfein and Gupta did not look at each other as Blankfein
entered the courtroom, but as he left the witness stand during a
jury break, Blankfein raised his head and eyebrows in
acknowledgment of Gupta, who stood at the defense table.
Gupta's tense expression did not change, but his gaze
followed Blankfein.
Tuesday is a free day for the trial and Blankfein's
testimony will resume on either Wednesday or Thursday.
Prosecutors contend that Gupta, 63, passed inside tips to
Rajaratnam about the bank's financial results and a $5 billion
investment in Goldman from billionaire Warren Buffett at the
height of the financial crisis.
Rajaratnam was convicted of 14 insider-trading counts last
year and he is serving an 11-year prison term. If convicted,
Gupta also faces years in prison, although not as lengthy a term
as Rajaratnam.
INSIDER TRADING CRACKDOWN
Gupta, a retired former global head of the McKinsey & Co
consulting firm, and Rajaratnam have been the two most
prominent defendants in the U.S. government's crackdown on
insider trading in recent years. Gupta has pleaded not guilty,
arguing through his lawyers that the government's case is
circumstantial and speculative.
Gupta's lawyers say their client had nothing to gain
financially by giving inside stock tips to Rajaratnam, the
founder of the Galleon Group hedge fund. Gupta and Rajaratnam
were friends and business associates.
Goldman has not been accused of wrongdoing.
According to the indictment, Gupta told Rajaratnam about
Goldman's first-quarter 2007 earnings the day before the
information was made public. Gupta also is accused of tipping
the hedge fund manager seconds after the Goldman board approved
a $5 billion investment by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Sept. 23, 2008.
The trial, before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, started on
May 21 and testimony is expected to run through this week.
In one of the day's lighter moments after the jury had left
for the day, Rakoff and Blankfein had an exchange over the
Goldman chief's scheduled visit on Wednesday to Yonkers, a city
on the border with New York, for part of his daughter's high
school graduation celebration. Rakoff lives in Yonkers.
"I'm going to this restaurant in Yonkers that you probably
know," Blankfein told the judge, who responded: "If it's the one
that I'm thinking of, I probably can't afford it."
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.