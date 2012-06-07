UPDATE 1-Blankfein says did not OK Gupta to share board info

* Prosecution seeks to underline Goldman board
confidentiality
* Defense seeks to establish Gupta as trusted and valued
* Blankfein due to take the stand again on Friday
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, June 7 The chief executive of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc told a federal court jury on Thursday
that he did not authorize former board member Rajat Gupta to
share information about the bank that was discussed at board
meetings.
Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein returned to the witness stand
for a second day, smiling broadly as he strode into the
courtroom, to testify for the prosecution at Gupta's
insider-trading trial.
Gupta, who sat on the Goldman board of directors until 2010,
is fighting charges in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that he
leaked inside information about the bank to now-imprisoned
hedge-fund manager Raj Rajaratnam. Gupta faces a possible
25-year prison sentence if he is convicted on the charges of
securities fraud and conspiracy.
Prosecutors contend that Gupta called into a March 12, 2007
meeting of Goldman's audit committee from the offices of
Rajaratnam's Galleon Group. Minutes after the call ended, the
government says, Gupta told Rajaratnam about Goldman's
first-quarter 2007 earnings. The results were not publicly
announced until the following day.
"Did you authorize Mr. Gupta on March 12, 2007, to disclose
any information learned during that audit committee meeting to
any outsider prior to it being public?" asked prosecutor Reed
Brodsky.
"No," Blankfein answered in a firm voice. Neither Goldman
nor Blankfein is accused of any wrongdoing in the case.
Prosecutors say Gupta, 63, illegally leaked confidential
information to Rajaratnam between March 2007 and January 2009
while serving on the boards of Goldman and Procter & Gamble
.
Lawyer Gary Naftalis, who questioned Blankfein for the
defense, sought to establish that Gupta was a valued and trusted
Goldman board member.
Early in September of 2008, Gupta submitted his resignation
as a Goldman director in order to join the board of private
equity firm KKR & Co LP. As Gupta's departure was being
prepared, Goldman staff members presented him with cufflinks for
his service to the bank, Blankfein told the court.
"You were honoring his good service to Goldman Sachs which
was long and good?" Naftalis asked. "It wasn't long, but it was
good," Blankfein responded, to laughter in the audience and a
chuckle from Gupta, seated at the defense table.
But Blankfein told the court that he ultimately convinced
Gupta not to leave Goldman's board because the departure, at the
height of the financial crisis, might have raised eyebrows.
"It might be perceived that he was resigning because of the
crisis and because of something that was going on at Goldman
Sachs," Blankfein said.
Only days later, Gupta is accused of tipping Rajaratnam on
Sept. 23, seconds after the Goldman board approved a $5 billion
investment by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc .
Gupta ultimately did not leave the Goldman board until 2010,
when his term expired.
Blankfein will return to court on Friday morning for more
cross-examination. He began his testimony on Monday, but did not
return to court until Thursday because of scheduling issues.
On Monday, he was asked about a June 2008 board meeting that
he and Gupta both attended, telling the jury that "all parts of
it were confidential."
Blankfein also testified for the government at Rajaratnam's
trial last year.
Rajaratnam was convicted of conspiracy and securities fraud
and is serving an 11-year prison term.
Gupta is a retired global head of the McKinsey & Co
consulting firm. His lawyers say he had nothing to gain
financially by passing inside tips to Rajaratnam, and they argue
that the government has a weak circumstantial case.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.