UPDATE 1-Gupta jury sends notes on testimony and conspiracy

* Trial of ex-Goldman board member winds up after weeks
* Deliberations start in federal court in New York
* Insider trading related charges carry up to 25 year
sentence
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, June 14 Jurors in the insider-trading
trial of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member
Rajat Gupta asked for transcripts of a stock trader's testimony
and clarification of the conspiracy charge during their first
day of deliberations on Thursday.
The 12-member jury in Manhattan federal court will resume
discussion of the evidence from the four-week-long trial on
Friday.
Prosecutors accused Gupta, 63, of making phone calls to his
one-time friend and business associate, Raj Rajaratnam, to give
him secret financial information between March 2007 and January
2009 while serving on the boards of Goldman Sachs and Procter &
Gamble Co.
Rajaratnam, founder of the Galleon Group hedge fund, was
convicted at trial a year ago and is serving an 11-year prison
term.
The jury, among them a retired librarian, a nonprofit
organization executive and a school counselor, is to decide on
five charges of securities fraud and one charge of conspiracy.
The charges carry a maximum possible prison sentence of 25
years.
"Dear Your Honor, we could use some clarification on the
legal definition of conspiracy," one jury note said in part,
referring to a page in U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff's
instructions to them earlier in the day.
Rakoff, after conferring with prosecutors and defense
lawyers, replied with his own note explaining it was an
agreement "entered into knowingly and willfully between any two
or more persons."
As an example of an "overt act" in the conspiracy, Rakoff
wrote, "if two persons conspire to commit a fraud and one of
them makes a telephone call to start the fraud going, the overt
act requirement is met even if the fraud is never otherwise
carried out."
The jury also asked for transcripts of trial testimony by
former Galleon trader Michael Cardillo, who pleaded guilty to
criminal charges and is cooperating with prosecutors. Cardillo
testified about Rajaratnam's "guy on the board" at Procter &
Gamble.
The allegation is that Galleon bought 180,000 shares of the
P & G on Jan. 29, 2009 after Gupta tipped Rajaratnam about
quarterly earnings before the public announcement.
Gupta is a former head of the McKinsey & Co management
consultancy and was prominent in philanthropies such as the Bill
and Melinda Gates Foundation.
As he waited for the verdict, he was joined in the courtroom
by his wife and four daughters who have attended the trial
daily.
One other note sent out of the jury room was a request for
smoking breaks by two jurors. It is the judge's practice to have
jurors escorted by court officers to walk around the building
for smoking breaks, his courtroom deputy said.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers presented closing arguments
on Wednesday.
Prosecutors said Gupta helped Rajaratnam make millions of
dollars and stood to benefit because of his investments with
Rajaratnam and position as chairman of Galleon International.
They said evidence in phone logs, trading records and witness
testimony corroborated the circumstances in which Gupta tipped
the hedge fund manager.
Defense lawyers argued that the case was purely
circumstantial and speculative. They said there was no direct
evidence such as phone taps to prove what prosecutors say Gupta
told Rajaratnam about company board meetings.
On the securities fraud charges, the instructions said the
burden was on the prosecution to prove to the jury that "in
anticipation of receiving at least some modest benefit in
return" Gupta divulged confidential information "with the
expectation that Mr. Rajaratnam or his associates would trade on
that information."
To convict, the jurors must find that Gupta took part in a
scheme "knowingly, willfully, and with intent to defraud the
company." The conspiracy charge also has three elements of
proof, including that Gupta intentionally joined it.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.