UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
NEW YORK, June 15 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta was convicted on Friday on criminal charges of illegally tipping his hedge fund manager friend Raj Rajaratnam with corporate secrets.
A federal court jury in Manhattan found Gupta guilty of three counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy, ending the four-week-long trial. He was found not guilty on two other securities fraud charges.
The jury delivered the verdict on the second day of its deliberations.
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.