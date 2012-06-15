版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 15日 星期五 23:54 BJT

Rajat Gupta guilty of insider trading-US jury

NEW YORK, June 15 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta was convicted on Friday on criminal charges of illegally tipping his hedge fund manager friend Raj Rajaratnam with corporate secrets.

A federal court jury in Manhattan found Gupta guilty of three counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy, ending the four-week-long trial. He was found not guilty on two other securities fraud charges.

The jury delivered the verdict on the second day of its deliberations.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐