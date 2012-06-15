Rajat Gupta guilty of insider trading-US jury

NEW YORK, June 15 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta was convicted on Friday on criminal charges of illegally tipping his hedge fund manager friend Raj Rajaratnam with corporate secrets.

A federal court jury in Manhattan found Gupta guilty of three counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy, ending the four-week-long trial. He was found not guilty on two other securities fraud charges.

The jury delivered the verdict on the second day of its deliberations.