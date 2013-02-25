Goldman ex-director Gupta must repay $6.22 mln to bank

UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand falls as Fitch also cuts to "junk"
* Stocks down led by banking and resource shares (Updates figures, adds background, quotes)
Feb 25 A federal judge on Monday ordered former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta to reimburse $6.22 million to the bank to help cover its legal expenses related to his criminal insider trading case.
Goldman had sought to recover $6.91 million from Gupta, and U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the bank had proved it was entitled to 90 percent of what it requested.
Gupta is appealing his June 15, 2012 conviction and two-year prison term for leaking boardroom secrets to Raj Rajaratnam, the hedge fund manager at the center of a multi-year U.S. government crackdown on insider trading.
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, April 7 Oil traded near a one-month high on Friday after the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base while the dollar rose as investors dismissed a weak U.S. jobs report as not enough to derail a strong economy or outlook for rising interest rates.