US seeks up to 10 year prison sentence in Gupta insider case

* Former Goldman director convicted of insider trading
* Gupta lawyers urge judge to spare Gupta prison term
* U.S. says Goldman seeks $6.8 mln in restitution
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Oct 17 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
board member Rajat Gupta deserves to spend eight to 10
years in prison for his "shocking" insider-trading crimes, U.S.
prosecutors said in court papers on Wednesday.
Gupta, who is also a former head of management consultancy
McKinsey & Co, is set to be sentenced on Oct. 24 in U.S.
District Court in Manhattan. He was found guilty in June of
leaking Goldman boardroom secrets to his hedge fund friend Raj
Rajaratnam, who is now serving an 11-year prison term for
insider trading.
Gupta, 63, is the most influential corporate figure to be
caught in a broad insider trading crackdown of the last four
years. His lawyers on Wednesday filed court papers asking he be
spared prison, citing his years of charitable works, and
suggested he be ordered to probation and community service
instead.
The government said Gupta should get a significant prison
term, saying his "crimes are shocking" and he time and time
again flouted the law and abused his position of trust as a
corporate board member.
"Although Gupta's criminal conduct appears to represent a
deviation from an otherwise law-abiding life, Gupta's crimes
were not an isolated occurrence or a momentary lapse in
judgment," Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Tarlowe wrote in the
government's filing. "Indeed, the opposite is true."
Prosecutors also said that Goldman is seeking $6.8 million
in restitution for legal fees and related costs it paid related
to the Gupta case. About 25 percent of that amount is
compensation that Goldman paid to Gupta as a director, a court
filing said.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs, Michael DuVally, declined to
comment.
Christopher Mumma, a spokesman for Gupta's attorneys,
declined to comment.
Gupta faces a potential sentence of 20 years in prison or
more on the charges, though such a long sentence is seen as
unlikely. The sentence will be handed down by U.S. District
Judge Jed Rakoff, who presided over his trial.
In requesting a non-prison sentence, Gupta's lawyers urged
Rakoff to consider Gupta's stunning fall from grace as
punishment enough.
"A sentence of probation with a condition of rigorous,
full-time community service would fully satisfy ... sentencing
objectives," wrote defense attorney Gary Naftalis and Gupta's
other lawyers.
The defense outlined a proposal for community service that
would include his work with Covenant House, a group that
provides services for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth, and a
"a less orthodox" plan in which Gupta would live and work with
Rwandan government officials to help fight HIV/AIDS and malaria
in rural districts.
The Rwanda work "would require Mr. Gupta to confront
significant hardships and would thus constitute punishment
commensurate with the seriousness of the offense, as Mr. Gupta
would be thousands of miles from his family and friends, and
would be living in basic accommodations in rural areas of the
country," his lawyers wrote.
Gupta has been out on bail since his conviction on
securities fraud and conspiracy charges. He lives in Westport,
Connecticut.
He is also a former director at American Airlines Corp and
Procter & Gamble Co. He became well known for
philanthropic work in addition to his business career, and he
had ties to a prominent business school in his native India.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-cr-907.