Heungkuk drops Timberwolf lawsuit against Goldman

NEW YORK Dec 21 Heungkuk Life Insurance Co has withdrawn a lawsuit accusing Goldman Sachs & Co of secretly betting against a collateralized debt obligation the bank had sold to its clients.

Heungkuk sued Goldman in state court in New York in April claiming Goldman bet against a collateralized debt obligation it structured known as Timberwolf. In the lawsuit, Heungkuk quoted a Goldman trader describing Timberwolf as "one shitty deal."

The fraud suit was discontinued without prejudice, according to a court filing made public Wednesday.