Goldman Sachs names Ken Hitchner as president in Asia Pacific ex-Japan

HONG KONG, July 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has appointed Ken Hitchner as its new president for Asia
Pacific, excluding Japan, the bank announced on Tuesday.
Hitchner, who replaces the retiring David Ryan, will be
based in Hong Kong and will oversee the firm's entire business
in the region. A former pilot in the US Navy, his most recent
role at the New York-based investment bank was global head of
the healthcare banking group and global co-head of the
technology, media and telecom group.
The appointment is the latest high-profile appointment for
Goldman Sachs in the region this year, after it hired Kate
Richdale from Morgan Stanley as head of investment banking
services for Asia ex-Japan.
Link to the full press release: