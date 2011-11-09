CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs selling up to $1.54 bln ICBC stake - IFR

BRIEF-Silgan reports new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
(Corrects paragraph 3 to show Goldman held 11.68 pct of Hong Kong shares)
HONG KONG Nov 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is seeking to raise up to $1.54 billion by selling 2.4 billion shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , according to a term sheet seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, on Wednesday.
Goldman is offering the shares in a range of HK$4.88-5.00 each, a discount of between 3.7 and 6 percent to the last traded price, the term sheet showed.
Prior to the latest sale, Goldman held an 11.68 percent stake in ICBC's Hong Kong-listed shares. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian car rental company Movida Participações SA's initial public offering (IPO) was priced on Monday at the bottom of a suggested price range, a sign of a buyers' market for a string of new issues in waiting.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA has fired partner Marco Gonçalves as head of mergers and acquisitions, following reports that he was sued by a New York City nightclub after leaving a $340,000 bill unpaid last year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.