Goldman launches China's ICBC selldown worth about $1 bln-source

Cloud software provider Okta surges 44 percent in debut
April 7 Cloud software provider Okta Inc's shares jumped as much as 44 percent in its debut on Friday, giving the tech unicorn a market capitalization of about $2.22 billion.
HONG KONG Jan 28 Goldman Sachs launched on Monday a sale of about $1 billion worth of Hong Kong-traded shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.
Goldman offered the shares in ICBC, as the bank is known, at HK$5.77 each, equivalent to a discount of 3 percent to Monday's close of HK$5.95, added the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
April 7 Cloud software provider Okta Inc's shares jumped as much as 44 percent in its debut on Friday, giving the tech unicorn a market capitalization of about $2.22 billion.
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Argentina's environmental ministry asked a federal court to totally suspend operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in San Juan province, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Friday.
* Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share Further company coverage: