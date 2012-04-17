Goldman profit tops estimates; raises dividend

April 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
first-quarter earnings fell from a year earlier but were better
than many analysts had anticipated thanks to aggressive
cost-cutting and better-than-expected investment banking and
trading revenues.
Goldman earned $2.1 billion, or $3.92 per share, during the
quarter. In the year-ago period, which was generally stronger
for investment banks' trading and banking activity, Goldman
earned $4.38 per share, excluding a one-time cost for buying
back preferred stock.
The Wall Street investment bank also said it would raise its
quarterly dividend to 46 cents per share from 35 cents.