UPDATE 3-Goldman beats Street but dials back risk

* Q1 EPS $3.92 vs Street view $3.55
* Average daily value at risk down sharply
* Raises quarterly dividend to 46 cents/share from 35 cents
* Shares little changed in morning trading
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
April 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
surprised Wall Street on Tuesday, reporting better-than-expected
profit and dialing back risk-taking in ways that are
uncharacteristic for the traditionally aggressive investment
bank.
In fixed income, currency and commodities trading (FICC) --
where Goldman has been known for lucrative, if risky, bets --
the bank highlighted interest-rate products as a bright spot and
said other major businesses reported lower revenue.
Goldman's average daily value at risk - a key measure of
risk-taking at Wall Street banks - declined by 16 percent from
the year-ago period and 29 percent from the 2011 fourth quarter.
In another move that made the Wall Street firm look a little
more like the less profitable, run-of-the-mill commercial banks,
Goldman raised its dividend 31 percent to 46 cents per share.
It is only the third dividend increase since the bank went
public in 1999. It last raised the dividend in 2006. Goldman
executives have repeatedly said they prefer returning money to
shareholders through stock buybacks.
The shift toward a lower risk profile comes as Goldman and
other investment banks have found their profits under pressure
from continuing stress in the capital markets in recent years
and new regulations aimed at reducing risk at such firms,
including higher capital requirements, restrictions on trading,
and curbs on investments in hedge funds and private equity.
But investors had been expecting Goldman to find ways to
increase profitability and post even stronger results,
especially after major rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Citigroup Inc outperformed expectations in the first
quarter.
Goldman's revenue from FICC was $3.5 billion in the first
quarter, down 20 percent from a strong year-ago quarter but more
than double the fourth quarter. Still, UBS analyst Brennan
Hawken described the revenue as "light" against his forecast of
$4.2 billion.
Revenue was down across most of Goldman's businesses
compared with a year earlier, except for financial advisory and
stock trading for clients.
Its investment management division was perhaps the weakest
business, reporting net outflows and lower revenue. Analysts had
expected gains at money-management firms across Wall Street
because of a stock-market rally during the first quarter.
"We believe the market was expecting a strong quarter,
particularly after seeing the capital markets revenue beats at
the universal bank reports thus far," said David Trone, an
analyst at JMP Securities. "Add the investment management
difficulties and Goldman shares could be in a tug-of-war today."
The shares were little changed in morning trading on the New
York Stock Exchange, up 12 cents to $117.85.
PROFIT BEATS EXPECTATIONS
Goldman earned $2.1 billion, or $3.92 per share, for the
first quarter. In the year-ago period, which was generally
stronger for investment banks' trading and banking activity, it
earned $4.38 per share, excluding a one-time cost for buying
back preferred stock from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc.
Analysts had expected $3.55 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
In lieu of higher revenue, Goldman also made further cuts to
staffing and expenses to boost its bottom line, in what is
expected to be the final stretch of an aggressive cost-cutting
program that began during the second half of 2011.
The bank set aside $4.4 billion for compensation and
benefits during the first quarter, down 16 percent from a year
earlier. It also reduced its workforce by 900 employees, or 3
percent.