Goldman Sachs to manage India state companies ETF-sources

MUMBAI, April 16 India has chosen Goldman Sachs
as the asset manager for a planned exchange-traded fund
made up of shares in listed state companies, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The planned fund, part of the government's plans to raise as
much as $7.4 billion in this fiscal year through the sale of
stakes in state companies, could help New Delhi raise between $1
billion and $2 billion, they said.
The exchange-traded fund, a basket of listed stocks, is
likely to be launched within the next couple of months, said the
sources, declining to be named as they were not authorised to
speak to the media.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Ravi
Mathur, secretary at the Department of Disinvestment, which is
responsible for managing the government's stake sale programme,
could not immediately be reached for a comment.