Goldman Sachs invests $20mln in Indian medical device maker

HONG KONG May 13 Goldman Sachs is
investing $20 million in Indian medical device maker BPL Medical
Technologies, a unit of BPL Ltd, the bank's second
investment in India this month.
BPL Medical distributes products such as electrocardiographs
and defibrillator through dealers across India. The funds will
be used to expand the company's business, Goldman and BPL said
in a joint statement on Monday.
Goldman Sachs acquired a $110 million stake in cable
distribution company DEN Networks Ltd last week.
A string of acquisitions this year has pushed India to the
top of the Asia's inbound M&A league table, as foreign companies
ride on a consumer boom. India's inbound M&A volume totalled
$9.86 billion this year, ahead of China, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
In August last year, Goldman Sachs bought a $54 million
stake in Indian surgical care and fertility clinics company Nova
Medical Centers. Globally, Goldman Sachs has invested more $8
billion in the healthcare sector, spread across more than 30
companies, including Biomet, iHealth Technologies.