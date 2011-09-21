SEC charges ex-Goldman employee with insider trading

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday charged a former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) employee and his father with insider trading on confidential information about Goldman's trading strategies regarding exchange-traded funds.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Spencer Mindlin, who worked on Goldman's ETF desk, and his father Alfred Mindlin made at least $57,000 in illicit profits through their insider trading.
The SEC said the case marks the agency's first insider trading enforcement action involving ETFs. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.