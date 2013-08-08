CORRECTED-Goldman to sell majority of European insurer -filing

(Corrects title of Harvey Schwartz in last paragraph from chief
executive)
NEW YORK Aug 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
plans to sell a majority stake in its European insurance
business over the next year, according to a regulatory filing on
Thursday.
The UK-based life insurer, Rothesay Life, was established in
2007 and is run by Goldman partner Addy Loudiadis, according to
its website.
As of June, Rothesay had $9.66 billion in assets, Goldman
said in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Last year, the company earned a pretax operating
profit of 266 million pounds ($430 million).
Goldman sold 80 percent of another insurance business it
owned, reinsurer Global Atlantic Financial Group, earlier this
year because of the way new capital rules would treat its
ownership of the business. The sale boosted Goldman's Tier 1
common capital ratio under Basel 3 rules by half a percentage
point, Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said last month.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Steve Orlofsky;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)