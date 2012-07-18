Goldman agrees to settle mortgage debt class action

* Terms of proposed agreement not disclosed
* Plaintiffs claimed losses on $698 mln in securities
* Accord requires approval by Manhattan federal court
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit with investors who
claimed losses on $698 million of securities backed by risky
mortgage loans issued by defunct subprime lender New Century
Financial Corp.
Lawyers for the investors said in a letter filed in U.S.
District Court in Manhattan on Tuesday that a proposed
settlement had been reached. Terms were not immediately
disclosed, though they are expected to be included in court
papers filed by July 31.
Goldman is one of many banks accused by U.S. legislators and
regulators of fueling the nation's housing and financial crisis
by misleading investors about the quality of mortgage debt they
sold.
A federal judge in February ordered Goldman to face the
class-action lawsuit that accuses it of defrauding investors in
GSAMP Trust 2006-S2, a $698 million offering of certificates
backed by second-lien home loans.
The loans were made by New Century, a subprime mortgage
specialist that went bankrupt in 2007.
The investors, led by the Public Employees' Retirement
System of Mississippi, contend the offering documents contained
materially untrue statements about the underwriting and
appraisal standards used by California-based New Century, the
mortgage originator. Goldman securitized and issued the
certificates.
David Wales, a lawyer for the investors, declined comment.
Tiffany Galvin, a spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs, also declined
to comment.
The proposed settlement requires approval by Harold Baer,
the U.S. district judge who authorized the class-action lawsuit.
The lawsuit allowed all investors who said they lost money in
the 2006 offering to be represented together rather than seek
damages on their own. Goldman was appealing that decision at the
time of Tuesday's letter from the investors' lawyers.
Several other banks have faced similar claims by investors
burned by their investments in mortgage-backed securities.
Settlements to date include a $315 million accord in a
lawsuit against Merrill Lynch, now owned by Bank of America
Corp., and a $125 million deal in a case against Wells
Fargo & Co.
The case is Public Employees' Retirement System of
Mississippi v. Goldman Sachs Group Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-01110.