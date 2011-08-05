Goldman tried, failed on league table credit -source

* Goldman sought credit as a Medco adviser - source
* Medco refused to add Goldman to the roster - source
PHILADELPHIA Aug 5 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) tried and failed to get added late to the roster of
banks advising Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N in the
pharmacy benefit manager's $29.1 billion sale to rival Express
Scripts Inc (ESRX.O), a source familiar with the situation said
on Friday.
When the July 21 deal was announced, Medco credited
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) as advisers.
Express Scripts named Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX and
Citigroup Inc (C.N).
In the days following the deal, however, Goldman Sachs
reached out to Medco to ask to be included in the listing, said
the source, who could not be identified by name because he was
not authorized to speak to the media.
League table credits are crucial rankings for banks, which
jockey for lead position so they can better market their
services to new clients.
In talking with Medco, a Goldman banker raised the issue of
past work for the company and Medco's contract to provide
pharmacy benefit manager services for some Goldman employees,
the source said.
Medco felt Goldman was trying to put pressure on the
company to add Goldman to its tally of advisers, but Medco
declined, the source said.
Goldman has advised Medco on other transactions and helped
underwrite debt offerings for the company, the source said.
Medco could not be immediately reached for comment. Goldman
declined to comment.
Goldman is currently ranked No. 2 in U.S. merger and
acquisition advisory work, behind JPMorgan, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Goldman has the lead position globally.
Bloomberg News and The Wall Street Journal previous
reported Goldman's efforts to get league table credit on
Medco.
(Reporting by Jessica Hall; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
(For more M&A news and our DealZone blog, go to
here)