Goldman tried, failed on league table credit -source

* Goldman sought credit as a Medco adviser - source

* Medco refused to add Goldman to the roster - source

PHILADELPHIA Aug 5 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) tried and failed to get added late to the roster of banks advising Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N in the pharmacy benefit manager's $29.1 billion sale to rival Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O), a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

When the July 21 deal was announced, Medco credited JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) as advisers. Express Scripts named Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX and Citigroup Inc (C.N).

In the days following the deal, however, Goldman Sachs reached out to Medco to ask to be included in the listing, said the source, who could not be identified by name because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

League table credits are crucial rankings for banks, which jockey for lead position so they can better market their services to new clients.

In talking with Medco, a Goldman banker raised the issue of past work for the company and Medco's contract to provide pharmacy benefit manager services for some Goldman employees, the source said.

Medco felt Goldman was trying to put pressure on the company to add Goldman to its tally of advisers, but Medco declined, the source said.

Goldman has advised Medco on other transactions and helped underwrite debt offerings for the company, the source said.

Medco could not be immediately reached for comment. Goldman declined to comment.

Goldman is currently ranked No. 2 in U.S. merger and acquisition advisory work, behind JPMorgan, according to Thomson Reuters data. Goldman has the lead position globally.

Bloomberg News and The Wall Street Journal previous reported Goldman's efforts to get league table credit on Medco. (Reporting by Jessica Hall; Editing by Tim Dobbyn) (For more M&A news and our DealZone blog, go to here)