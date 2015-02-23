UPDATE 2-Goldman warns of federal lawsuit risk over mortgage bond sales

(Adds details on probe)
Feb 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it
could face a federal civil lawsuit after a government probe
concluded that the bank had violated laws related to sale of
residential mortgage-backed securities before the financial
crisis.
The bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it
received a letter from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern
District of California in December in connection with the probe,
and that it was cooperating with regulators.
Goldman also raised the top end of its estimate of
"reasonably possible" legal losses to about $3 billion from $2.5
billion. (bit.ly/1a4qBoU)
The bank, however, said the loss estimate does not include
any future claims stemming from U.S. government investigations
into misconduct in the pooling and sale of residential
mortgage-backed securities that contributed to the financial
crisis.
Last year, Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $7 billion to
resolve claims it misled investors about shoddy mortgage-backed
securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
JPMorgan Chase & Co also reached a $13 billion
agreement with the regulator to settle similar government agency
investigations, while Bank of America Corp settled
mortgage probe with U.S. government for $16.65 billion.
Goldman also said on Monday that its risk management and
controls, trading activities and communications in connection
with the establishment of benchmark rates, such as currency
rates, were being investigated.
In November, UK and U.S. regulators fined six banks,
including JPMorgan and Citi, a total of $4.3 billion after a
global investigation of their failure to stop traders from
trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.
Goldman's shares were down less than 1 percent at $189.99 on
the New York Stock Exchange in late-afternoon trading.
