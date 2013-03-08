Goldman to shift to biennial selection of managing directors -memo

| NEW YORK, March 7
NEW YORK, March 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has decided to name managing directors every two years instead
of annually as it has done in the past, according to a memo
viewed by Reuters.
The less frequent formula will kick in after the 2013 class
of managing directors are announced, the memo showed.
The highly popular title has been awarded on an annual basis
since 1996 when it was created.
A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
"A biennial process will allow us to invest more in the
managing director selection process so that it will continue to
be a disciplined and rigorous exercise," the memo by Chairman
and CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn
showed.
The shift will help "to ensure that the managing director
title remains as aspirational as it should be for our top
performers," they said in the memo dated March 7.
The memo did not say if the change would affect the number
of managing directors being chosen.