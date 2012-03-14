Goldman Sachs defined contribution head exits-sources

BRIEF-BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
March 14 The head of the defined contribution business at Goldman Sachs has left the firm, according to people familiar with the situation.
Bill McDermott, head of the defined contribution business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, joined Goldman in February 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile.
A spokeswoman for the firm did not immediately return a call for comment. A Goldman receptionist could find no listing of McDermott in the company directory.
* LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins SessionM Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 As a teenager in the early 1970s retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward played football and basketball, was popular with classmates and, like many American high school students, was known for partying.