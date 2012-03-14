版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 14日 星期三 23:30 BJT

Goldman Sachs defined contribution head exits-sources

March 14 The head of the defined contribution business at Goldman Sachs has left the firm, according to people familiar with the situation.

Bill McDermott, head of the defined contribution business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, joined Goldman in February 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A spokeswoman for the firm did not immediately return a call for comment. A Goldman receptionist could find no listing of McDermott in the company directory.

