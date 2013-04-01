UPDATE 2-Goldman's senior metals trader Evans leaves bank -sources

By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, April 1 Goldman Sachs senior
physical metals trader Scott Evans has left the U.S. investment
bank in New York, becoming the second high-profile member of the
physical base metals team to depart since mid-March, sources
told Reuters on Friday.
His exit comes almost three years after he was hired to set
up the bank's physical base metals trading desk. The foray into
physical trading was part of its efforts to offset tighter
regulation after being forced it to close its proprietary metals
derivatives operation.
A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.
Copper trader David Freeland quit the bank's London desk
last month.
The departure of a founding member of the desk is another
sign that Wall Street's No. 1 bank for commodities is struggling
to expand into the capital-intensive and high-risk business
dominated by commodity merchants Glencore and Trafigura
.
Last year, commodity revenues at the bank, one of the
world's largest traders of metal derivatives, sank by more than
60 percent year-on-year to just $575 million.
Banks have also faced increased competition from new
entrants, such as energy-focused merchants, including Vitol and
Mercuria, that have swooped into the metals space spying better
returns than in oil.
Evans joined from Mitsubishi in the summer of 2010 just
months after the bank bought warehousing company Metro for about
half a billion dollars.
Peter Goertzen in London, who also was hired from Mitsubishi
in 2010, and Jeff Romanek in New York are the two remaining
traders.