版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 19日 星期三 15:46 BJT

Goldman, Mitsui lead $50 mln investment in India-Japan F&B venture

HONG KONG Feb 19 Goldman Sachs and a unit of Mitsui & Co Ltd have led a 3,150 million rupee ($50.6 million) investment consumer goods firm Global Beverages & Foods Pvt Ltd, the investment banks said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

A. Mahendran, a former managing director for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, will be chairman and managing director of Global Beverages & Foods and will also invest in the company, the statement said.

Global Beverages & Foods plans to build a portfolio of consumer brands to cash in on increased consumer spending in India.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐