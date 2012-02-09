版本:
Mongolia bank says Goldman Sachs to buy 4.8 pct stake

Feb 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will buy a 4.8 percent stake in Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia (TDB), TDB said on Thursday.

The privately-owned bank, Mongolia's only issuer of international publicly traded debt, is the oldest in the country and has previously secured investments from the Asian Development Bank and International Finance Corp .

The investment is to be arranged by TDB Capital, the Mongolian bank's wholly owned investment banking subsidiary.

