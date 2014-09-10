MOVES-Goldman's gaming head decamps for Fortress Investments -source

NEW YORK, Sept 10 Goldman Sachs Group's global head of gaming investment banking has recently joined Fortress Investment Group LLC to lead its gaming and leisure investment business for its credit funds, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

A representative for Fortress confirmed the contents of the memo.

Adam Rosenberg is joining the alternative asset manager as a managing director after 16 years at Goldman Sachs.

Under Rosenberg's leadership, Goldman acted as buyside advisor to Bally Technologies Inc on its acquisition of SHFL Entertainment in 2013 and most recently on Video Gaming Technologies Inc on its sale to Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Fortress has been an active investor in the gaming and leisure sector. The global investment firm has $63.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2014. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)