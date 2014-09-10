MOVES-Goldman's gaming head decamps for Fortress Investments -source

| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Goldman Sachs Group's
global head of gaming investment banking has recently joined
Fortress Investment Group LLC to lead its gaming and
leisure investment business for its credit funds, according to a
memo obtained by Reuters.
A representative for Fortress confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Adam Rosenberg is joining the alternative asset manager as a
managing director after 16 years at Goldman Sachs.
Under Rosenberg's leadership, Goldman acted as buyside
advisor to Bally Technologies Inc on its acquisition of SHFL
Entertainment in 2013 and most recently on Video Gaming
Technologies Inc on its sale to Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.
Fortress has been an active investor in the gaming and
leisure sector. The global investment firm has $63.8 billion in
assets under management as of June 30, 2014.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)