CORRECTED-MOVES-Goldman Sachs Germany head Dibelius steps down - memo

FRANKFURT Oct 28 Alexander Dibelius, one of
Germany's most prominent investment bankers, is stepping down as
country-head of Goldman Sachs and will be replaced by
Wolfgang Fink and Joerg Kukies, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters.
Dibelius, who came to Goldman in 1993 and took the helm in
Germany in 2002 after predecessor Paul Achleitner left for
Allianz, will become co-chairman of Goldman Sachs's global
investment banking division, the memo said.
"In his new role, Alex Dibelius will continue to serve our
most important clients," the memo said.
Dibelius, 55, is a dealmaker who oversaw the merger and
later the de-merger of Daimler and Chrysler, advised on
Vodafone's takeover of Mannesmann, Siemens' sale of its VDO
division to Continental and the restructuring of car parts maker
Schaeffler.
Despite his success in business, he sometimes drew public
criticism, such as when he said at a conference in 2010 that
banks "do not have an obligation to promote the public good."
Dibelius is also one of the few bankers in Germany whose
private life has been extensively debated in the country's
tabloid press, and last year saw numerous, colourful reports
about his expensive divorce.
Wolfgang Fink, 48, currently serves as head of investment
banking in Germany and Austria, while Joerg Kukies, 46, heads
the equities and fixed income division in Germany and Austria.
They will serve as Germany co-heads with immediate effect.
