Goldman names co-heads of APAC securities unit - memo

HONG KONG Jan 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has appointed Eiji Ueda and James Paradise as co-heads of
its Asia-Pacific Securities Division, according to a memo seen
by Reuters.
The two will fill the role left vacant by the departure of
Yusuf Alireza, who headed the securities division in addition to
being co-president of the firm's overall Asia-Pacific business.
Ueda and Paradise will relocate to Hong Kong from Tokyo and
London, respectively, and will report to the four co-heads of
the global securities division - David Heller, Edward Eisler,
Pablo Salame and Harvey Schwartz.
Ueda has been co-head of fixed income, currencies and
commodities in Japan since 2009 and is seen internally as one of
the more internationally-minded of the firm's top Japanese
bankers. Paradise has been co-head of Goldman's prime brokerage
business in London since 2008 and, like Ueda, became a managing
director in 2000.
Goldman Sachs spokesman Eddie Naylor confirmed the contents
of the memo.