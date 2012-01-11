UPDATE 1-Goldman names co-heads of APAC securities unit -memo

HONG KONG Jan 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has appointed Eiji Ueda and James Paradise as co-heads of
its Asia-Pacific Securities Division, filling the role left
vacant by the departure of Yusuf Alireza, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
Alireza, who headed the securities division in addition to
being co-president of the firm's overall Asia-Pacific business,
left the firm in November.
Ueda and Paradise will relocate to Hong Kong from Tokyo and
London, respectively, and will report to the four co-heads of
the global securities division - David Heller, Edward Eisler,
Pablo Salame and Harvey Schwartz, the memo said.
The two have yet to finalise the allocation of
responsibilities between them, but given Ueda's background in
fixed income and Paradise's experience in equities it is likely
that they will run the unit along this traditional division,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
Ueda has been co-head of fixed income, currencies and
commodities in Japan since 2009. Paradise has been co-head of
Goldman's prime brokerage business in London since 2008 and,
like Ueda, became a managing director in 2000.