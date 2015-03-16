版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 20:27 BJT

Goldman names Qin new Asia commodities chief, Glencore hires Thean

March 16 Goldman Sachs has appointed Xiao Qin as head of its Asia Pacific commodities business, according to an internal memo, with the bank's former oil and metals trading chief in Singapore, Quek Chin Thean, joining Glencore .

Qin, an oil options trader, first joined the bank 15 years ago. He left the firm for a stint at UBS before rejoining in 2008.

"We are pleased to announce that Xiao Qin will become head of Asia Pacific Commodities Trading," the memo seen by Reuters said. Its contents were confirmed by a spokesman for the bank.

Former Goldman Asia commodities head Thean, who is joining Glencore, previously ran BP's fuel oil trading in Singapore and was CEO of Brightoil Petroleum. He joined the bank just over two years ago. (Reporting by David Sheppard in London; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐