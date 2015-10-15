UPDATE 1-Chance of oil falling below $20 is under 50 percent-Goldman Sachs

(Updates throughout with quotes, detail)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON Oct 15 Goldman Sachs head of commodities research
and commodities bear Jeff Currie said on Thursday that he does not see the price
of oil breaking above $50 a barrel in the next year, but the chances of it
dropping to $20 are below 50 percent.
Persistent oversupply, along with slowing demand from China and other
emerging-markets as well as a stronger dollar, will create enough of a headwind
to keep the price of oil below $50 a barrel through the coming 12 months.
Goldman is forecasting growth in oil demand of 1.62 million barrels a day
this year and 1.28 million bpd next year, creating a surplus of some 400,000 bpd
that will have to clear before the price can recover much beyond current levels.
"A substantially oversupplied market makes it that much more difficult in
terms of trying to complete the adjustment process going forward, but also
reinforces our view that of a chance that we trade down to $20, that's where we
reach storage capacity constraints," Currie said at a news briefing.
That said, not all the world's spare capacity is readily available to come
back online at the first sign of a significant pickup in the price, he said.
"I put the likelihood (of a drop to $20) at below 50 percent," he said.
"We estimate there are 370 million barrels still available (in storage
globally)."
Brent crude oil futures, which have halved in value over the last
year, were around $49 per barrel on Thursday, having risen as high as $115 per
barrel last year.
Oil hit a record high of $147 a barrel in 2008, just before the global
financial crisis unfolded and plunged the world into recession.
At the time, the dollar hit an record low on a trade-weighted basis of
around 71.00 and other commodity prices, such as copper or iron
ore, were at, or close to record highs.
Currie did not rule out oil returning above $100 a barrel, but that would
depend on far more factors that the balance between supply and demand.
"The world was a different place when we ran those triple-digit numbers. So,
you would not only need oil to go back you'd need all those variables to go
back. You created a perfect set of conditions that allowed you to get up to
those levels," he said.
"I'm bullish on oil, two to three years out. But I don't know if I'm bullish
from $20 to $50 a barrel, or from $40 to $70 a barrel, or from $50 to $100 a
barrel ... Until you have an equilibrium in all those other macro variables, you
can't talk about a stable equilibrium in oil," he said.
Goldman Sachs expects the Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade by the end of this year, thereby boosting the
dollar and undermining commodities, which tend to suffer when the U.S. currency
rises.
