Goldman Sachs Asset Management Chairman O'Neill to retire-memo

Feb 5 Jim O'Neill, the chairman of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's asset management division who coined the
popular term "BRIC" to refer to four fast-growing emerging
markets, will retire later this year, according to an internal
memo.
O'Neill is an economist by training who joined the firm in
1995 as a partner, said the memo, which was signed by Goldman
Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein.
He is perhaps best known for coming up with the BRIC acronym
in 2001, which identified Brazil, Russia, India and China as top
emerging markets where investors could put their money for high
returns.