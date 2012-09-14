Goldman Sachs to name new partners Nov. 14-source

Sept 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to announce internally its list of newly appointed partners on Nov. 14 and its list of new managing directors the following day, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A committee led by Vice Chairman Michael Sherwood is now vetting candidates for those promotions, the source said.

The weeks-long vetting process, known at Goldman as "cross-ruffing," involves intensive analysis of candidates' performance and several rounds of interviews with people who work with them. Those who make it to partner or managing director are informed before a memo is sent internally via email naming all those chosen.

The promotions happen once every two years.

A spokesman for the investment bank, David Wells, declined to comment on the matter.