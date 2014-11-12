UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs inducts 78 bankers into elite partnership

(Updates to add links to Breakingviews)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK Nov 12 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
elevated 78 employees on Wednesday by making them partners,
according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters, capping an
anxious few weeks for employees hoping to enter the elite group
of Wall Street bankers.
The partnership is a lingering vestige of Goldman's time as
a private firm, when partners pooled their own money to support
trading and investment banking, and split resulting profits or
losses.
Although Goldman went public in 1999, the partnership
remains an important part of its culture. A team of senior
partners spends months interviewing colleagues of the
candidates. They are asked about "commercial excellence,"
shorthand for work ethic, client relationships and ability to
deliver revenue to the firm over the long term.
Goldman's partnership, which inducts new members every two
years, has been evolving since the financial crisis as
long-tenured partners left to make way for more junior
employees.
The new group has eight more people than the prior class,
which was announced in 2012 and inducted in 2013. The latest
induction will bring the total number to 467, or 1.6 percent of
Goldman's workforce. It includes 23 employees from investment
banking, 25 from securities, 11 from investment management, four
from merchant banking, three from research and 12 from what is
known as "the Federation," which includes back- and
middle-office roles.
Vice Chairman Michael Sherwood, Chief Operating Officer Gary
Cohn and Edith Cooper, head of human capital management, led the
selection process. Known as "cross-ruffing" in reference to a
bridge move that exposes weaknesses in other players' hands, the
process is legendary at Goldman and time-consuming for those
involved: each candidate's vetting requires a couple thousand
discussions.
Becoming a Goldman partner is not only a status symbol. It
comes with more responsibility and higher pay. Partners have a
higher base salary than other employees, get to share in a
special pool of bonus money each year and get perks like the
ability to invest in lucrative Goldman-managed funds.
On Wednesday morning, the newly minted partners received a
personal phone call from either Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein or Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn.
One long-time partner remembered receiving the call years
ago, in which Blankfein said, "I'm sure you're wondering what's
on the other side of the curtain. Well, it looks exactly like
the side of the curtain you're on right now, but the
expectations are much higher."
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by David Gregorio)