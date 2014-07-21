Goldman in preliminary deal to buy 30 pct of Turkey's Petlim port

BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
ISTANBUL, July 21 Goldman Sachs has signed a preliminary agreement with Socar's Turkey unit to buy a 30 percent stake in the country's largest integrated port for $250 million, the port's operator said in a statement.
The Petlim port is operated by petrochemicals maker Petkim and the deal is expected to help Socar's plans to develop the port to make it largest of the Aegean region.
Talks for the sale had started in February this year. Petkim and Petlim are controlled by the Turkish branch of Azeri energy group Socar. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Holmes)
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 1 A former UBS Group AG banker who as a whistleblower helped U.S. authorities prosecute the Swiss bank for tax fraud, only to spend 2-1/2 years in prison for helping a billionaire client evade taxes, on Monday filed a $20 million libel lawsuit against his former employer.