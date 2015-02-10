Goldman: Jack of all trades, not master of one -CEO

NEW YORK Feb 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is trying to convince investors that its business model is more eclectic than meets the eye.

On Tuesday morning, Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein plans to give a presentation that paints his bank as one that earns steadier profits than peers, and delivers them through sundry business lines.

Those ideas run contrary to a common narrative on Wall Street about Goldman Sachs: that it is good at earning money by trading and investing its own capital, but little else.

"Most people will tell you Goldman makes almost all its money on trading - I hear it all the time," said Rick Scott, who trades in Goldman shares as chief investment officer at L&S Advisors, an investment firm with $500 million in assets under management. "I like that they're focused on doing one thing very well, but the more diversified your business, the less there's a chance one area will take a big bite out of your earnings when it's disrupted."

Goldman executives say the view that the bank is a one-trick pony is misguided, and Blankfein's presentation on Tuesday is sprinkled with factoids that run contrary to market perceptions.

One slide divides Goldman's trading unit into eight components, each of which contributed 8 to 19 percent of revenue, on average, over the past four years - showing that trading itself is more diverse than it may seem. Another slide shows Goldman squeezed more revenue out of businesses it kept than revenue it lost exiting others due to new regulations.

"Despite operating in a more challenging revenue environment, (Goldman Sachs) has continued to deliver best-in-class returns while significantly growing our capital," the presentation says.

Even so, Goldman's biggest revenue contributor, bond trading, is in the midst of a decline that's crimping profits across Wall Street.

Last year Goldman reported $8.5 billion in revenue from that business, down 2 percent from 2013, and down 61 percent from its peak of $21.9 billion in 2009.

As that business has shrunk and capital requirements have gone up, Goldman's return-on-equity has dropped to 11.2 percent, less than one-third of its peak performance before the crisis. That metric is important to shareholders because it shows how much profit a bank can earn from their capital.

Blankfein and his deputies have refused to offer a return-on-equity target, arguing that regulations are still too unclear. Analysts who spoke to Reuters on Monday said some of their investor clients want Goldman management to outline a specific plan for how the bank will make up for falling bond revenue and drive returns higher.

"Goldman is saying, we have the right business model, but we're not really sure what the business model's going to look like when all is said and done," said CLSA analyst Mike Mayo. "You're going to lose investors with that pitch." (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Andrew Hay)