Goldman Sachs faces new regulatory probes-filing

BRIEF-Monotype Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc - revenue for quarter was $52.5 million, an increase of 5%, year over year
NEW YORK Feb 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday disclosed more regulatory probes into its fixed-income trading and financial advisory businesses on Friday.
In an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street bank said regulators are looking into its "allocations of and trading in fixed-income securities" as well as its financial advisory services.
In the prior quarter, its long list of regulatory investigations, reviews and litigation into matters ranging from the municipal-bond market to insider trading did not include those terms.
Goldman also lowered its estimate of legal losses it may face beyond what it has set aside to $3.6 billion from a previous estimate of $4 billion.
* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc - revenue for quarter was $52.5 million, an increase of 5%, year over year
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SOFIA, April 28 First Investment Bank (Fibank) , Bulgaria's third largest lender, said on Friday it had hired Citigroup to advise on its strategic options that could involve attracting new core investors.