Goldman names new client-focused trading head-memo

May 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named
Valentino Carlotti as head of its client-focused trading
business, according to an internal memo.
Carlotti, 46, is now head of the Securities Division
Institutional Client Group and will report to Enrico Gaglioti,
global head of equities sales, and Tom Cornacchia, head of fixed
income, currency and commodities sales in the Americas.
The group that Carlotti will oversee is a trading business
that is focused on selling clients products across different
asset classes.
Carlotti is a partner managing director who has been with
Goldman for 18 years, having joined as an investment banker
covering telecommunications and media in 1994. He later worked
in the equities division selling products to hedge funds and
mutual funds.
A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was
signed by Isabelle Ealet, Pablo Salame and Harvey Schwartz, who
are global co-heads of Goldman's trading business.