Goldman Sachs names 261 new managing directors

* 261 Goldman employees named managing director
* Promotions down 19 percent from 2010
* Company is working to retain talent amid layoffs
Nov 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) promoted
261 employees to managing directors this week, according to an
internal memo sent this week, as the bank seeks to retain top
talent amid a wave of layoffs across Wall Street.
This year's list represents a 19 percent drop from the 321
employees named managing director in 2010 and the lowest amount
since 259 were promoted in 2008.
The decline in promotions correlates with layoffs occurring
at Goldman and most of its Wall Street competitors during a
tough period for trading and investment banking revenue.
Goldman's overall workforce declined by 1,300 employees
from June 30 to Sept. 30 as the bank tries to wring out at
least $1 billion in cost savings to protect its bottom line.
During the quarter, Goldman lost $428 million, only the
second quarterly loss in its 12 years as as a public company,
while revenue declined 60 percent from the year-ago period.
Still, the bank is also working to retain talented young
professionals, particularly in growth markets such as Asia and
Latin America.
In a presentation on Tuesday, Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein said nearly 300,000 people applied to work at Goldman
Sachs in 2010 and 2011 and the bank hired less than 4 percent
of that pool.
"Our commitment to attract talented professionals doesn't
end with recruiting," said Blankfein. "We commit significant
resources to their continued development."
Managing director is a coveted position among more junior
Goldman employees and often takes years to achieve. The
position is one level below partner managing directors, the
most senior position at the firm and a relic from its days as a
private Wall Street partnership.
Blankfein said the average tenure of a managing director is
about 12 years, while partners average 15.5 years at the bank.
Goldman declined to comment on the promotion memo, which
was sent on Wednesday.
