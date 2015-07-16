Goldman Sachs pads bottom line with frugal hiring

| July 16
July 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is hiring
like crazy to expand its investment management business, but
because many of its new workers are based in low-cost cities,
its costs are still going down.
The bank, which reported second-quarter earnings on
Thursday, said staffing levels rose for the fourth straight
quarter. Its workforce of 34,900 employees at June 30 was up 8
percent over a year and up 1 percent since March 31. The growth
came in investment management, a business the bank has been
trying to grow for years, as well as regulatory compliance, CFO
Harvey Schwartz said.
However, the amount Goldman spent on employees declined both
in nominal terms and as a percentage of revenue. Money spent or
set aside for pay and benefits dropped 3 percent from the second
quarter of 2014. Year-to-date, that expense represented 42
percent of net revenue, down from 43 percent for the second half
of 2014.
Goldman's payroll trends are the result of a savvy
cost-cutting strategy it put in place several years ago. The
bank shifted parts of its workforce that handle tasks, ranging
from compliance to research, to satellite offices in places like
Salt Lake City, Dallas and Bangalore. Around 75 percent of new
employees are in those locations, Schwartz said.
As a result, even as the bank hires people to grow a
business or handle an ever-growing mound of compliance and
regulatory work, its costs are dropping.
"The economy is better and so banks are hiring but they are
being selective about where," said Jeanne Branthover, managing
director at Boyden Executive Search in New York. "If firms see
an area of growth, they're actively growing that area more
quickly than they may have in the past."
Goldman has been focused on growing investment management
revenue for the past few years because it is a stable business
that helps offset some of the volatility in other areas, like
bond trading. Unlike bond trading, it is also a business less
affected by post-crisis regulations regarding capital, where
Goldman has room to grow, particularly when it comes to serving
retail investors.
Goldman's investment management revenue increased 14 percent
year-over-year to $1.65 billion, representing less than
one-fifth of total revenue. Meanwhile, revenue from bond trading
fell 28 percent to $1.6 billion.
"Investment management has been a big focus for Goldman
because it is a capital-light business," said Devin Ryan, an
analyst with JMP Group LLC. "They've been allocating more
resources and adding more product."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Lauren
LaCapra and Nick Zieminski)