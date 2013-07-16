Goldman Sachs profit doubles on stronger bond trading

BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line to be "official freight carrier for MLB
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - co, MLB announced that Old Dominion will be "official freight carrier for Major League Baseball"
July 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's quarterly profit doubled as the bank made more money trading bonds before an interest-rate spike hit markets in June.
Goldman's net income rose to $1.86 billion, or $3.70 per share, from $927 million, or $1.78 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - co, MLB announced that Old Dominion will be "official freight carrier for Major League Baseball"
* Coach Inc- under terms of offer letter Joshua Schulman will receive an initial base salary of $950,000 per year - sec filing
* Oceaneering announces Anadarko Constellation umbilical contract