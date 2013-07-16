版本:
2013年 7月 16日 星期二

Goldman Sachs profit doubles on stronger bond trading

July 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's quarterly profit doubled as the bank made more money trading bonds before an interest-rate spike hit markets in June.

Goldman's net income rose to $1.86 billion, or $3.70 per share, from $927 million, or $1.78 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

