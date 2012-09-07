Goldman still aims for 20 pct return-on-equity - Sandler analyst

Sept 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc executives still aim to produce return-on-tangible-equity of 20 percent once market conditions improve, Sandler O'Neill analyst Jeffery Harte said in a report on Friday after meeting with senior executives.

The goal is far above the single-digit return-on-tangible-equity figures the investment bank has been producing lately, and it signals that Goldman executives are more optimistic about future results.

Goldman executives first outlined the 20 percent long-term target after the financial crisis, but later backed down from the goal without offering a new one, citing uncertainty about how financial reforms might affect profits.

The measure is closely watched by investment bank shareholders because it indicates how much profit Goldman can generate with shareholder money.

After meeting with Goldman Chief Financial Officer David Viniar and two of Goldman's co-heads of securities, Harvey Schwartz and Isabelle Ealet, Sandler's Harte said that "management sees nothing today that would keep Goldman Sachs from posting a (return-on-tangible-equity) of 20 percent or better in a more robust macro-operating environment."

A Goldman spokesperson was not immediately able to confirm the report.

Before the onset of the subprime financial crisis in 2007, Goldman had produced annual return-on-tangible-equity figures above 30 percent. Last year, the bank's return-on-tangible-equity was just 3.7 percent, hindered by weak trading volumes, sluggish deal activity, a loss in one quarter, and the repurchase of an expensive investment by Warren Buffett.

Harte, who rates Goldman a "buy" and raised his share price target by 4 percent to $125, said he expects the company to continue returning capital to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends until market conditions improve.

"We walked out of the meetings feeling more confident about Goldman Sachs' relative position to capitalize on opportunities in the currently challenged revenue environment," Harte said in the report.

Goldman shares were up 2.3 percent at $116.12 in recent trading. The stock is up 26 percent so far this year.