Goldman poaches Morgan Stanley's Asia Investment Banking head

Hong Kong, March 7 Goldman Sachs has poached Kate Richdale from Morgan Stanley to be its head of investment banking services for Asia ex-Japan, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

Richdale, who will join Goldman as a partner, was head of investment banking Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley where she had worked for 13 years.

In her new role, which she starts in June, Richdale will lead Goldman's coverage of its clients in the region.