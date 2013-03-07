Goldman poaches Morgan Stanley's Asia Investment Banking head

BRIEF-Nicox announces PDUFA date for Zerviate NDA
* PDUFA date set for Sept. 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Hong Kong, March 7 Goldman Sachs has poached Kate Richdale from Morgan Stanley to be its head of investment banking services for Asia ex-Japan, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
Richdale, who will join Goldman as a partner, was head of investment banking Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley where she had worked for 13 years.
In her new role, which she starts in June, Richdale will lead Goldman's coverage of its clients in the region.
* PDUFA date set for Sept. 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since