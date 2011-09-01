UPDATE 5-US Fed orders Goldman to review foreclosures

* Orders bank to review former unit Litton's foreclosures
* Fed plans monetary penalty for wrongful foreclosures
* Separate deal with New York regulator helps homeowners
* Sale of Litton to Ocwen closes
* Goldman shares fall 3.5 pct
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, Sept 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve
ordered Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to hire a consultant to
review practices of a former mortgage subsidiary on Thursday
and said it plans to assess a monetary penalty for wrongful
foreclosures.
The Fed's crackdown sent Goldman shares down 3.5 percent on
Thursday, even as the bank announced that it had completed the
sale of Litton Loan Servicing LP, the mortgage-servicing
business at the heart of its foreclosure problems.
Litton's regulatory troubles stem largely from the practice
of "robosigning," in which bank employees signed foreclosure
documents without reviewing case files as required by law.
Many large banks, including Bank of America Corp (BAC.N),
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and
Citigroup Inc (C.N), have been targets of probes by state and
federal regulators over the same issue, in the clean-up after a
world financial crisis triggered in large part by bad mortgages
in the United States and bonds backed by those loans.
The Fed cited "a pattern of misconduct and negligence" at
Litton in announcing its enforcement action against Goldman.
An outside consultant will have to review all of Litton's
foreclosure activity in 2009 and 2010, to identify borrowers
who suffered financial losses due to improper practices.
Goldman will have to reimburse those customers and is also
responsible for any fines that the Fed assesses after the
review is complete.
Separately, Goldman also reached a foreclosure-practices
pact on Thursday with New York Financial Services
Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky, helping clear the way for the
bank to sell the business to Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N) for
$264 million.
The bank agreed to forgive 25 percent of principal balances
for struggling homeowners who are 60 days past due on mortgage
payments, at a cost of $53 million. Goldman will also
compensate some Litton home loan borrowers for wrongful
foreclosures at an indeterminate cost.
As part of the deal, Goldman, Litton and Ocwen all pledged
to stop the robosigning practice, institute new staffing and
training requirements for employees handling foreclosures and
withdraw pending foreclosure actions that are based on faulty
paperwork. They also agreed to compensate borrowers for
wrongful foreclosures and strengthen protections for homeowners
in relation to late payment fees and insurance costs.
In return, Lawsky agreed to issue a "no objection" letter
to the planned Litton-Ocwen transaction. [ID:nN06259001]
But the agreement "does not preclude any future
investigations of past practices or release any future claims
or actions whatsoever," the state agency said in a statement.
Goldman shares closed down $4.06, or 3.5 percent, at
$112.16 on the New York Stock Exchange. Ocwen Financial shares
closed down 52 cents, or 3.8 percent, at $13.28.
Goldman bought Litton in 2007 for $430 million, hoping to
glean more information about the subprime mortgage market to
help its trading business. But more recently, it has become a
money-losing thorn in Goldman's side.
The bank began considering a sale of Litton late last year,
as the mortgage market continued to suffer losses and state and
federal regulators began investigating industry-wide
foreclosure problems. Goldman wrote down the value of the
business by $220 million in the first quarter.
In a quarterly filing on Aug. 9, Goldman said Litton was
facing probes by state attorneys general and banking
regulators. A group of the nation's largest banks are said to
be working toward a settlement that could resolve some of those
investigations and cost the industry billions of dollars.
Ocwen is now the 12th largest mortgage-servicer in the
United States after having acquired Litton, a relatively small
player that ranked 23rd in the industry.
(Additional reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing
by Robert MacMillan, Steve Orlofsky, Gary Hill)