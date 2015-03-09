版本:
Goldman says long-time director Dahlbäck will not stand for re-election

March 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday said Claes Dahlbäck, who has served on the bank's board of directors for more than a decade, would not stand for re-election at its 2015 annual shareholder meeting.

Dahlbäck will, however, continue to serve on the board of Goldman Sachs International, the company said in a statement.

A member of Goldman's board since 2003, Dahlbäck is part of the member, audit, public responsibilities and corporate governance, and nominating committees at Goldman.

Dahlbäck is also a senior adviser at Swedish investment company Investor AB, where he has worked since 1978. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
