U.S. subpoenas ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB probe - Bloomberg

March 7 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Tim Leissner has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Justice Department in a money laundering probe linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Leissner was issued the subpoena in late February, days before Goldman confirmed that he had parted ways with the U.S. bank, Bloomberg reported, citing people briefed on the matter. (bloom.bg/1p3L9Fn)

Leissner, who was the chairman of Goldman's Southeast Asia business since mid-2014, helped arrange the sale of U.S. dollar bonds for Malaysian state investor 1MDB, sources told Reuters in February.

Prosecutors in the Justice Department's kleptocracy asset-recovery unit are investigating whether funds were embezzled from 1MDB, by politically connected people in Malaysia, Bloomberg reported.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong declined to comment. The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Leissner or his representative was not immediately available for comment.

The U.S. government is reviewing Goldman's business relationship with the Malaysian wealth fund as part of a broader, wide-ranging investigation into 1MDB, an FBI spokeswoman told Reuters in October. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)