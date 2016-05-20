UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs shareholders approve executive pay proposal

(Adds details on JPMorgan executive compensation plan vote)

By Olivia Oran

May 20 A majority of Goldman Sachs Group Inc shareholders voted in favor of executive pay plans on Friday at the bank's annual meeting in its Jersey City offices.

Around 66 percent of shareholders voted for the plan. Goldman paid Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein $22.6 million in 2015, his first pay decline in four years. He received $24 million in 2014.

That percentage was less than at JPMorgan Chase & Co , where 92 percent of investors approved executive pay plans at their annual meeting this week.

Goldman shareholders also rejected a proposal to require an independent board chairman with a 30 percent vote. Blankfein currently serves as both CEO and chairman of the board.

Blankfein said the economy was slowly emerging from a period of slow growth and there were signals of improvement.

"There are signs on the horizon we are finally coming out of that environment," he said, pointing to the fact that the Federal Reserve had begun to raise interest rates and employment was growing.

"We've been looking for these things before and seen false dawns but there is a little more confidence this time around."

During the first quarter of 2016, Goldman reported its worst results in four years as revenue tumbled 40 percent. Return on average common equity (ROE), a measure of how well the bank uses shareholder money to generate profit, was 6.4 percent in the quarter, down from 14.7 percent a year earlier. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)