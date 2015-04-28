UPDATE 1-Defense lawyer for ex-Goldman Sachs programmer requests mistrial

(Adds details and background of reasons for mistrial request)
By Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK, April 28 The defense attorney for a
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer accused of
stealing the investment bank's high-frequency trading code has
asked a Manhattan judge for a mistrial.
Sergey Aleynikov's lawyer asked for the mistrial after two
of the jurors revealed that they had a personal conflict. The
courtroom was closed while the jurors discussed their conflict
with Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Daniel Conviser, with the
attorneys in the case present.
Conviser said in open court that one of the jurors had
expressed concern that food had been tampered with, but he did
not elaborate. He also said that both jurors had told him they
could continue deliberating.
Conviser said he would rule on Wednesday morning on the
mistrial application. The judge said he wanted to avoid a
mistrial, noting that jurors had already been deliberating for
four days, but would have to consider whether Aleynikov could
get a fair trial.
Aleynikov's lawyer, Kevin Marino, said he did not believe
his client could.
Prosecutors had charged Aleynikov, a dual citizen of Russia
and the United States, with stealing the computer code as he
prepared to leave Goldman for a high-frequency trading startup
in Chicago.
A mistrial would leave Aleynikov, one of the key figures in
Michael Lewis's bestselling book "Flash Boys," in limbo,
possibly facing a trial before a new jury.
Aleynikov, 45, first arrested by federal agents in 2009, was
previously tried and convicted in federal court. An appeals
court threw out the conviction in 2012, saying the
anti-espionage law did not apply and setting Aleynikov free
after about a year.
Roughly six months later, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus
Vance revived the case in state court and charged Aleynikov in
August 2012 with unlawful use of secret scientific material and
unlawful duplication of computer-related material.
During closing arguments in the state case, Marino did not
dispute that his client copied code from Goldman's
high-frequency trading software for his own use in June 2009.
However, he said prosecutors failed to prove that Aleynikov
had broken the state laws under which he was charged. He said
there was no evidence that Aleynikov took anything of value from
Goldman by copying the code.
New York Assistant District Attorney Daniel Holmes countered
that the case was as "simple" as "a man taking something that he
had no right to take."
The case is People v. Aleynikov, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 04447/2012.
